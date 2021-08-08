TAIWANfest Toronto – Re-Think Asia

Virtual event with Michael Hollett, the founder and president of North by Northeast (NXNE) Music and Art Festival will be talking about independent music in Canada and Taiwan. Ann Y.K. Choi, a Canadian author and educator will be discussing Confucianism with a group of panelists. Aug 27 – Sept 6. http://Torontotaiwanfest.ca

This year, TAIWANfest brings you numerous cultural programs in the festival, from virtual tours to cultural presentation and discussion. As the festival is coming closer, let’s take a look at this year’s highlights and events not to be missed.

It is important for us to understand Canada’s history and the stories of those who came before us. Woodland Cultural Center located in southern Toronto presents a virtual tour of the Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School which is located in Brantford, Ontario. The program aims at educating about the history of residential school systems in Canada and their effects on their communities.

Michael Hollett, the founder and president of North by Northeast (NXNE) Music and Art Festival will be talking about independent music. The NXNE is a music festival held annually in Toronto, Ontario. In this year’s TAIWANfest, Hollett will be talking about independent music (a.k.a indie music) in Canada and Taiwan. Indie music refers to music that is do-it-yourself and is separated from commercial labels. He will be talking about the Father of Taiwanese indie music scene, Jang Dal Im.

Last but not the least, Ann Y.K. Choi, a Canadian author and educator will be discussing Confucianism with a group of panelists. Confucius is one of the most well known and influential philosophers in the Chinese history. His teachings which is also known as Confucianism emphasizes values such as humaneness, righteousness, politeness and wisdom. As the base of South Korean and Taiwanese culture, Confucianism is still studied and practiced around the world today.

Visit https://torontotaiwanfest.ca/ for more details.