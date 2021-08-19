Tamil fest is one of a kind Street festival showcasing the rich cultural heritage, arts, music, cuisine, history and pride of Tamil Culture. Over the years, Tamil Fest has become a huge phenomenon in Scarborough. Being the largest street festival in Scarborough, this unique festival has attracted a diverse crowd of more than 225,000 attendees in 2019. This is also the biggest Tamil street festival outside the Indian subcontinent. This year due to the unprecedented global pandemic of COVID-19, Tamil Fest will be moved to a Drive-in and Virtual format. Attendees can choose to drive into the venue or view the concert from the comfort of their homes. which will be live-streamed on both days on the Tamil Fest website and our Youtube and Facebook live

Our aim is to be a platform to showcase and highlight the rich ancient Tamil culture to Canada’s diverse communities. Popular Tamil Canadian singers and dancers will be engaged with great fanfare for a two-day concert.

Join us on August 28 and 29 between 4-11 pm at Guildwood GO Station for Tamil Fest 2021 Drive-in and Virtual concert! Tickets are $20. Visit our official website tamilfest.ca for more information.