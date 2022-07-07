Hello​,​

This is Jessica, I am reaching out to you on behalf of Tirgan Centre for ​a​rt and ​c​ulture to talk about our upcoming event, Tammuz Festival. This festival offers an opportunity to everyone to immerse in Persian arts and culture. Most of our programming is offered for free to everyone. The details of the event are mentioned here. The festival is from Jul 15-17, 2022, the free events are mostly on the weekend.

We would be very pleased if you could highlight this on ​NOW magazine​. We are funded by various municipal, provincial and federal government bodies which allows us to bring this festival to the Toronto audience for free. The venue, Meridian Arts Centre is a 2min walk from North York subway station on Line 1. We also have a Persian market and Persian food tea and pastries available for people to enjoy.

Let us know if you need any specific information or graphics from us to promote this event.

Thank you so much.