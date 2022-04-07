Readers' Choice 2021

Apr 7, 2022

Taste Of India Festival 2022

34 34 people viewed this event.

Young Canadian Alliance & School of Flavours presents 5th Annual TASTE OF INDIA FESTIVAL 2022 on July 31 & August 1 @ Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto. Daily from noon to 10 pm. 

Finally, after 2 years TASTE OF INDIA the mega festival in person is back for 2 days at the usual & most iconic venue of Canada @ Nathan Phillips Square downtown Toronto. Your wait is over for the most awaited foodie utopia, mesmerizing performances, flash mobs, amazing competition & kid’s activities.

In 2022 the stage will be set on fire by classical dances, bhangra, music, musical melodies by singers and a live DJ and rock the square from noon to 10 pm nonstop. The festival will set a setting stone as a true example of Multiculturalism & attract diverse communities. 

About Taste of India 2022: 

Taste Of India Festival 2022 will promote richness of culture & heritage through its Art, Music, Dance, Entertainment & cuisine by connecting diverse communities together in an inclusive fashion to foster socio and economic development of Canadians. 

info@schoolofflavours.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Queen St W, Toronto M5H 2N2

Event Price - Free Entry

Location ID - 560769

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 31st, 2022 @ 11:30 AM
to Mon, Aug 1st, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Festivals

Event Tags

