Young Canadian Alliance & School of Flavours presents 5th Annual TASTE OF INDIA FESTIVAL 2022 on July 31 & August 1 @ Nathan Phillips Square in downtown Toronto. Daily from noon to 10 pm.

Finally, after 2 years TASTE OF INDIA the mega festival in person is back for 2 days at the usual & most iconic venue of Canada @ Nathan Phillips Square downtown Toronto. Your wait is over for the most awaited foodie utopia, mesmerizing performances, flash mobs, amazing competition & kid’s activities.

In 2022 the stage will be set on fire by classical dances, bhangra, music, musical melodies by singers and a live DJ and rock the square from noon to 10 pm nonstop. The festival will set a setting stone as a true example of Multiculturalism & attract diverse communities.

About Taste of India 2022:

Taste Of India Festival 2022 will promote richness of culture & heritage through its Art, Music, Dance, Entertainment & cuisine by connecting diverse communities together in an inclusive fashion to foster socio and economic development of Canadians.

info@schoolofflavours.ca