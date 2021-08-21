Join us for the 14th Toronto Palestine Film Festival happening Sept 22-26 in-theatre at the TIFF Bell Lightbox and online. We’re proud to present our first-ever hybrid program, which will feature an exciting array of Palestinian films, music, art, discussions and more. Browse and film selection and get your tickets today: https://bit.ly/TPFF2021Program In-theatre and online screening tickets are available today!

In-Theatre Tickets (TIFF Bell Lightbox) 🎟️➡️ https://bit.ly/TPFFInTheatre

Online Tickets🌐➡️ https://bit.ly/TPFFOnline (All-access online pass available for $60)

N.B: There are no rush lines for sold-out screenings and capacity limits

OPENING NIGHT: We’re so excited to kick-off our film program with the Canadian premiere of the award-winning film, 200 Meters by Ameen Nayfeh. Live Q&A with director Ameen Nayfeh to follow. 200 Meters will screen with the critically-acclaimed short film, Bethlehem 2001.

See film trailer: https://vimeo.com/509519076

About the Film Mustafa (Ali Suliman) and his wife Salwa live a mere 200 metres apart in two Palestinian villages on opposite sides of the separation wall. One day he gets a call every parent dreads – his son has been in an accident and is in the hospital. Rushing to cross the checkpoint to be with his family, Mustafa is denied entry and embarks upon a journey to cross the border illegally. A 200-metre distance becomes a 200-kilometre odyssey as Mustafa attempts to get to the other side of the wall joined by a motley crew of fellow passengers. Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’s debut drama is a heart-pounding depiction of the life-threatening struggles of daily life under occupation in an urgent story of resistance, dignity, family and hope.

Get tickets for opening night: https://www.tpff.ca/program-guide-2021/200-meters