The Best Years / Gli anni piu’ belli

Lavazza Italian Contemporary Film Festival outdoor drive-in screening. July 17 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. Reserve http://www.icff.ca

Gli Anni Piu’ Belli is set to close the festival and tells the story of four long-time best friends, Giulio, Gemma, Paolo and Riccardo, following their incredible adventures from their cheerful and carefree childhood days to their complex and troublesome adult years.

Lavazza Italian Contemporary Film Festival presented by Lavazza – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966