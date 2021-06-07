The Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival presents an outdoor screening of the film starring Robert De Niro and Tommy Lee Jones. June 27 at 7 pm. $20-$60. http://www.icff.ca

The Comeback Trail tells the story of Max Barber (Robert De Niro), a greedy grind-house film producer, who is in desperate need of money to save himself from getting ‘whacked’ after getting in debt with the mob. He decides to produce a dangerous, new film, just for killing his lead actor in a stunt and collect the insurance money. Unfortunately for him, when he casts Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones), he finds out that the actor found a renewed sense of life in front of the camera and survives stunt after stunt.

The Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17 at Ontario Place.

Box Office at 416-893-3966