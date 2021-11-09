The Distillery Winter Village is an intimate, picture-perfect holiday experience where friends and family gather to explore the rich history of the Distillery District, take in the timeless romance of the holidays and enjoy a curated selection of Toronto’s finest craftspeople, local shops, restaurants and cafes. There will also be wandering Santa & Elves plus buskers and carollers.

Runs Nov 18-Dec 31, Tuesday-Sunday various hours.

Tickets are $8 Fri-Sun after 4 pm. Entry is free at other times. thedistillerywintervillage.com

Please note: Outside of the official Distillery Winter Village hours, The Distillery District shops, restaurants and cafés are open as usual, seven days a week, starting at 10 am. The Distillery District is closed Christmas Day, December 25.