The Dundas & Carlaw Holiday Corner, inaugurated last year, enlivens a previously unused wintertime space with art and live music, and welcomes public assembly that is accessible, safe and free for everyone to enjoy.
Featuring: The second annual Dundas & Carlaw Holiday Corner Window Display, THE TOY BOX, created by The Office of Gilbert Li; community toy drive; Crowsnest Corner Holiday Concerts; Alice in Winterland, A Virtual Family Musical.
For more information go to: http://www.crowstheatre.com
Location Address - 345 Carlaw Avenue
Event Price - Various