The Eglinton Way Farmer’s Market

Jul 5, 2022

Join us every Sunday from 8 am to 1 pm at 125 Burnaby Blvd (The Green P lot) located at the North end of Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood. This is our 5th year of bringing the community together and appreciate all of your support.

Each week the market will be a great place to get your week’s essentials. We have farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, ethically raised fresh meats, artisanal goods and much more. Make sure to support your favourite vendors and try out new ones whenever you see them.

Location Address - 125 Burnaby Blvd, Toronto, M5N 1G5

Event Price - $0.00

Sun, Jul 10th, 2022 @ 08:00 AM
to Sun, Oct 9th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM

Market or Showcase

Food & Drink

