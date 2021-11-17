The Forgetful Elf Christmas Drive-Thru

Readers' Choice 2021

Join a drive-thru Christmas experience with “The Forgetful Elf”!
Tour the grounds and discover the natural beauty of Albion Hills Conservation Park while looking for Santa’s lost items along the way, all from the comfort of your car!

Visit our website for details about the 5.6 km route and what you can see along the way. This program is intended for all ages and pre-registration is required. Presented by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Location Address - 16500 Regional Road 50, Caledon, Ontario L7E 5T4

Event Price - $40 + HST/car

Wed, Dec 1st, 2021 @ 05:00 PM to
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Festival or Fair

Community Events

