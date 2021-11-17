The Forgetful Elf Christmas Drive-Thru

Join a drive-thru Christmas experience with “The Forgetful Elf”!

Tour the grounds and discover the natural beauty of Albion Hills Conservation Park while looking for Santa’s lost items along the way, all from the comfort of your car!

Visit our website for details about the 5.6 km route and what you can see along the way. This program is intended for all ages and pre-registration is required. Presented by Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.