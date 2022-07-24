The Junction Fiesta del Bloqué/Block Party

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 24, 2022

Join us in the parking lot at Tail of the Junction for our 5th Fiesta del Bloqué, THE JUNCTION BLOCK PARTY! Starts at 6pm, the show starts at 7pm and goes til approx 1030pm and then we dance the night away. Salsa, bachata, pop, hip hop, reggaeton Music by Nelson and DJ Maz.

Dedicated to our late, great Alberto Gomez! All ages, performances by AZUCAR PICANTE ’The Next Generation” As well as Teria Morada, RYO, D-Style, Cottreezy, S.A.R.A. Ernesto, Frxst, Ras Fiery and Abanico Dance!! $10 in advance and $15 at the door! Food, Snacks and Drinks (alcoholic and non alcoholic) will be available! Kids games, vendors and more!

Enter from the side of 7eleven off Runnymede only.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/the-junction-fiesta-del-bloqueblock-party-tickets-387119804757

See you there!

Additional Details

Location Address - 3367 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6S 2R9

Event Price - 10

Location ID - 560869

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 29th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sat, Jul 30th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Music

