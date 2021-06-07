The Legendary Giulia / Noi e la Giulia

Lavazza Italian Contemporary Film Festival drive-in screening of the Italian film. July 5 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. Reserve http://icff.ca

Noi e la Giulia tells the story of 5 losers who decide to flee the city and open a rustic holiday farmhouse in the countryside. Things get complicated when a local mobster shows up with his car, a green vintage “Giulia – Alfa Romeo” and asks for protection money.

Lavazza Italian Contemporary Film Festival presented by Lavazza – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966