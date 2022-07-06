- News
Join the Leslieville Flea at Riverside Common Park, Sunday, July 24th and Sunday August 21st from 10am-5pm
Check out Toronto’s favourite flea market with over 30 vendors selling vintage and handcrafted goods, grab a coffee and listen to local music
Located at 657 Queen street east, between Broadview and the DVP, it’s a great place to meet up with friends and family and grab some original finds!
For more details follow @leslievilleflea or visit Leslievilleflea.com
Location Address - 657 Queen street east
Event Price - free