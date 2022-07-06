Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Leslieville Flea at Riverside Common Park

Jul 6, 2022

The Leslieville Flea at Riverside Common Park

5 5 people viewed this event.

Join the Leslieville Flea at Riverside Common Park, Sunday, July 24th and Sunday August 21st from 10am-5pm

Check out Toronto’s favourite flea market with over 30 vendors selling vintage and handcrafted goods, grab a coffee and listen to local music

Located at 657 Queen street east, between Broadview and the DVP, it’s a great place to meet up with friends and family and grab some original finds!

For more details follow @leslievilleflea or visit Leslievilleflea.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 657 Queen street east

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Sun, Jul 24th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine