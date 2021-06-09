The Leslieville Flea at Stackt Market

Join The Leslieville Flea this summer at Stackt Market. A variety of vendors selling vintage, salvaged, handcrafted goods and other cool finds. Grab a beer and food at the Belgian Beer Brewery and wander this fabulous container market

Date;June 26 July 25 August 28 and September 25th- all saturdays.Times; 11am-6pm

Location; Stackt Market.,Address; 28 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON (Front & Bathurst)

Note; To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors, we will be implementing physical distancing measures, vendors will wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.