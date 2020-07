The Leslieville Flea is back at Ashbridge Estate; July 19, August 9 and September 13. Shop from a curated selection of handcrafted, vintage and artisanal items. From 10 am-5 pm. Free admission.

The July 19 season opener will feature a a virtual market @leslievilleflea July 13- July 17.

NOTE: To ensure the health and safety of visitors and vendors, we will be implementing physical distancing measures as well as the use of masks and sanitizer.