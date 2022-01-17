The Secrets We Keep: A CBC Podcasts Storytelling Showcase

We all have a secret or two. Why are some hard to keep, and others hard to share? What are we still afraid to talk about in 2022? Are some secrets best kept hidden? Building on the theme of their highly entertaining and richly subversive CBC podcast, The Secret Life of Canada, co-hosts Leah Simone Bowen and Falen Johnson return to the festival on opening night with a star-studded storytelling showcase. Come join some of Canada’s top podcasting talent for a night of eye-opening revelations.

Featuring stories by:

• Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Amil Niazi and Kevin Fallon (Pop Chat)

• Leah Simone Bowen and Falen Johnson (The Secret Life of Canada)

• Ryan Thorpe (White Hot Hate)

• Anna Maria Tremonti and Farzana Doctor (the all-new CBC podcast, Welcome to Paradise)