The Two Fours Retro Rock Revival at Wheels on the Danforth 2022

The Two Fours live on stage (no holograms!) play 90 minutes of Retro Rock, Roll, Blues, Country, & Random music in the heart of Wheels on the Danforth 2022. Featuring our special guest Jeff Kahl on drums! Enjoy our rocking & reviving music at Wheels on the Danforth 2022 Street Fest & Car Show, Toronto’s only street-judged car show. Free admission, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13 in the Crossroads of the Danforth, between Pharmacy Ave. & Warden Ave. Classics & More Show 11 to 4, Light Up The Night Show 4:30 to 11. Plus bands, buskers, Glamour Girls & Garage Gals retro fashion, kid friendly fun, and much more. All free!