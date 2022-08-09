The Two Fours Retro Rock Revival at Wheels on the Danforth 2022

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 9, 2022

The Two Fours live on stage (no holograms!) play 90 minutes of Retro Rock, Roll, Blues, Country, & Random music in the heart of Wheels on the Danforth 2022. Featuring our special guest Jeff Kahl on drums! Enjoy our rocking & reviving music at Wheels on the Danforth 2022 Street Fest & Car Show, Toronto’s only street-judged car show. Free admission, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13 in the Crossroads of the Danforth, between Pharmacy Ave. & Warden Ave. Classics & More Show 11 to 4, Light Up The Night Show 4:30 to 11. Plus bands, buskers, Glamour Girls & Garage Gals retro fashion, kid friendly fun, and much more. All free!

Additional Details

Location Address - Danforth Ave. & Byng Ave,, Toronto

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 13th, 2022 @ 05:30 PM
to 07:00 PM

Location

The Byng Stage

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

