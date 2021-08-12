Art Starts Arts in the Parks programming celebrating everything Black, virtuous and beautiful – this talent showcase will electrify our audiences with stellar performances, dynamic DJs, soulful drummers and industrious vendors. Sept 18 from noon-4:30 pm. Free. Earl Bales Park, 4169 Bathurst. https://artstartsto.com/virtuosityofblackness

VoB 4.0 will feature some of the most talented up-and-coming Black performing artists in the GTA – celebrating everything Black, virtuous and beautiful including singers, dancers, rappers and spoken word artists. This is our fourth instalment of this lively showcase, due to Covid 19 we decided to videotape and live stream this event from our Art Starts’ Studio on Instagram and Facebook Live in 2020-2021.

We are excited to finally be able to give our young artists an opportunity to perform for a live audience. Arts in the Parks will give these amazing performers an opportunity to get the recognition and appreciation they deserve. With local food and craft vendors, DJs and MCs. The Virtuosity of Blackness 4.0 will be an electric event that celebrates our diverse and creative community.