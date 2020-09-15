The Word On The Street 2020 Virtual Festival

The Word On The Street, Toronto’s annual festival celebrating storytelling, ideas, and imagination, is pleased to present our first ever virtual festival, WOTS2020!

Join us on September 26-27 for three simultaneous live streams featuring readings and author discussions, including plenty of events for kids and teens. Support amazing Canadian and Indigenous authors, publishers, and local bookstores by browsing books and magazines in our multi-day virtual marketplace. And connect with readers, and Toronto’s book community, in our interactive online space.

We hope you’ll join us for WOTS2020!