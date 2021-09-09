COVID-19

Sep 9, 2021

The Word On The Street’s 2021 Virtual Book Festival

100+ authors of the best in Canadian and Indigenous fiction, mystery, memoir and more with workshops, panels, bedtime stories, author talks and more. Sep 16-26. Free. https://toronto.thewordonthestreet.ca/event-directory/festival-week-schedule

Visit us online to see the full lineup, including: 

  • Panels on oral storytelling, climate fiction, poetry, and graphic novels
  • Socially-distanced author signings at local independent bookstores
  • Workshops on how to write comics, poetry, fiction, and worldbuilding
  • A special series of WOTS Bedtime Stories read by well-known Canadians
  • The 2021 Toronto Book Awards finalists, in conversation
  • Featured chats with acclaimed authors Casey Plett, Eden Robinson, Zoe Whittall, André Alexis, and many more

Event Price - FREE

Thu, Sep 16th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Sep 26th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Books

