Garlic virtually stinks at the 2020 Toronto Garlic Festival Sept 19 and 20. 11 am to 4: 30 pm .

Due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns the Toronto Garlic Festival will not be held at Artscape Wychwood Barns. It has pivoted to a virtual garlic harvest celebration with an online Garlic Map for consumers to find local garlic for sale, Instagram Live garlic culture talks and cooking demos and Facebook Live music performances.