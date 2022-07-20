Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 20, 2022

Step right up, step right up! The greatest busker show on Earth is returning to Toronto this summer! The Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy is back this Labour Day Weekend, September 2 – 5, at Woodbine Park. Adrenaline junkies, music-lovers, acrobatic addicts, foodie fanatics, and comedy connoisseurs – come and explore the captivating curiosities hiding around every corner at the Toronto International BuskerFest. And it’s all for a good cause! All ticket sales are by donation and go directly to support Epilepsy Toronto.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1695 Queen St E

Event Price - Admission by donation

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 2nd, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
to Mon, Sep 5th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM

Location

Woodbrine Park

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Stage

