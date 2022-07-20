Step right up, step right up! The greatest busker show on Earth is returning to Toronto this summer! The Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy is back this Labour Day Weekend, September 2 – 5, at Woodbine Park. Adrenaline junkies, music-lovers, acrobatic addicts, foodie fanatics, and comedy connoisseurs – come and explore the captivating curiosities hiding around every corner at the Toronto International BuskerFest. And it’s all for a good cause! All ticket sales are by donation and go directly to support Epilepsy Toronto.