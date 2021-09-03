Dancing Damsels all set for the Toronto International Dance Festival 2021 Online Edition

TIDF 2021: Dancing through COVID-19 – watch the stories shared and the stories untold!

Toronto (AUGUST 20, 2021): Dancing Damsels Inc. is set for it’s annual Toronto International Dance Festival (TIDF-2021) which will be held virtually ONLINE LIVE on various social media platforms from September through December this year.

Festival Dates: September 12, October 17, November 14, and December 12

The 8th edition of this festival is focused on supporting the practice and visibility of diverse dance companies, choreographers, and dance artists. As the roadmap to reopening venues is unclear, new and original works creatively captured will be showcased through an online virtual presentation.

There will be more than 40 dance companies showcasing more than 50 dance styles this year. There will be online workshops and dance demos conducted by professional dance choreographers or instructors as well. Entry for the online workshops and virtual presentations are FREE for the public.

TIDF is open only for professional level artists and dance companies. By participating in this festival one can:

· Witness a mosaic fusion of multicultural dance styles amplified in exhilarating theatrical performances showcasing rhythmic patterns and dynamic sequential art forms

· Virtually meet and greet highly acclaimed dance instructors and professional choreographers to polish your technique and or learn how to create a masterpiece.

· Embody the diverse cultural backgrounds in abstract expressions through the performing arts which makes TIDF unique and unparalleled.

Over the years, TIDF has become the only dance festival in Canada that encompasses all dance forms from all over the world. It is a dynamic and distinguished dance festival aimed to provide a single platform for professional and emerging dancers from various diverse cultural backgrounds in Toronto to showcase their talent in the performing arts.

It has evolved into one of Toronto’s must attend events for artists and art lovers in and around the GTA. More than 20,000 people have attended the dance festival since its inception. More than 80 dance styles and more than 150 dance companies have participated in this festival. Each year more than 300 emerging and professional level artists are provided a platform to showcase their talents. Countless youth volunteers and businesses are benefited through the festival’s marketing, networking and advertising strategies.

“The pandemic has paved the way for new possibilities in creating and presenting the performing arts using digital arts and technology. TIDF 2021 online edition will be an interesting and exciting blend of live performances, dance videos and dance films following the new trend. We are grateful to our funders for enabling us to make this digital shift without deviating from our mission to support Multicultural Arts promotion in Canada” – Mary Ashok (Managing Director, Dancing Damsels Inc. and the Artistic Director of Toronto International Dance Festival)

About the presenter:

Dancing Damsels Inc. is an incorporated non-profit (Reg. No: 8607877) Organization registered under the Canada Not-for-Profit Corporations Act in 2013 as the Multi Cultural Arts Promotions Company for Women Empowerment.

For more info, visit their website: www.ddshows.com | www.tidfcanada.com

For immediate contact / interviews: 416.788.6412

Enquiries: tidfcanada@gmail.com