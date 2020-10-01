Toronto International Festival of Authors

Join us for our 41st Festival edition as we bring a new world into focus. TIFA is as committed as ever to sparking meaningful conversations about living in today’s ever-changing world. TIFA’s 41st edition has embraced a brand new virtual format that is primarily FREE and accessible from around the world.

You can now see the full lineup of #festofauthors20 on our website at https://festivalofauthors.ca/calendar. Registration opens worldwide on September 29.

What events will you be attending?