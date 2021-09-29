Toronto International Festival of Authors 2021

The Toronto International Festival of Authors (TIFA) is Canada’s largest and longest-running literary festival, presented with a vision to inspire, empower and connect through the art of stories. Join us annually every fall, to meet, hear and learn from the world’s leading contemporary authors.

Following last year’s success, the 42nd Edition of the Toronto International Festival of Authors will return to the digital format October 21-31, 2021. This year’s festival will offer a dynamic lineup of authors and artists from Canada and around the globe. From live conversations and entertaining performances, to compelling new events and commissions, this year’s Festival is sure to inspire. Find our full lineup and register for over 200 events here: https://bit.ly/3maF9tZ