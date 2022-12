Laughs and Latkes Live at Comedy Bar featuring Toronto’s up-and-coming batch of Jewish stand-up comedians. Get ready for a night of laughs as we celebrate the last night of Hanukkah. Join this yearly Jewish Comedy tradition on Boxing Day Monday December 26th

Featuring:

Ben Davies

Leor Cabessa

Natalie Norman

Jacob Balshin

Brandon Sobel

Ruthie Miller

Ronen Geisler