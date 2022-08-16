Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls! Toronto’s favourite fall festival is making a highly anticipated return!

Join us on September 30 & October 1 to celebrate Toronto Oktoberfest’s 10-year anniversary with a traditional Oktoberfest celebration!

The two-day festival takes place in a massive Festhalle tent and Bavarian Village at Ontario Place’s Parking Lot 1.

2022 highlights:

Bavarian communal tables and benches direct from Germany

FREE German glass beer steins for the first 500 attendees per session

Exclusive to Toronto Oktoberfest, fill your stein with ERDINGER’s Oktoberfest brew, shipped in straight from Germany for the festival

The Oktoberfest King is back with the George Kash Oktoberfest Experience, plus authentic Schuhplattler dancers, an Oktoberfest cabaret show, appearances by the one and only HEINO, DJs, contests and games

Bavarian Food Hall serving up the best, most authentic Oktoberfest eats and treats (think mouth-watering Bratwurst, fresh pretzels, Bavarian tarts, beer nuts, and more!)

Early bird tickets starting at $24. Learn more and get your tickets today at www.torontooktoberfest.ca