Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls! Toronto’s favourite fall festival is making a highly anticipated return!
Join us on September 30 & October 1 to celebrate Toronto Oktoberfest’s 10-year anniversary with a traditional Oktoberfest celebration!
The two-day festival takes place in a massive Festhalle tent and Bavarian Village at Ontario Place’s Parking Lot 1.
2022 highlights:
Early bird tickets starting at $24. Learn more and get your tickets today at www.torontooktoberfest.ca
Location Address - 955 Lakeshore Bvld West, Toronto, ON
Event Price - Starting at $24