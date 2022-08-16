Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 16, 2022

Toronto Oktoberfest

Dust off your lederhosen and dirndls! Toronto’s favourite fall festival is making a highly anticipated return! 

Join us on September 30 & October 1 to celebrate Toronto Oktoberfest’s 10-year anniversary with a traditional Oktoberfest celebration!

The two-day festival takes place in a massive Festhalle tent and Bavarian Village at Ontario Place’s Parking Lot 1. 

2022 highlights: 

  • Bavarian communal tables and benches direct from Germany
  • FREE German glass beer steins for the first 500 attendees per session
  • Exclusive to Toronto Oktoberfest, fill your stein with ERDINGER’s Oktoberfest brew, shipped in straight from Germany for the festival
  • The Oktoberfest King is back with the George Kash Oktoberfest Experience, plus authentic Schuhplattler dancers, an Oktoberfest cabaret show, appearances by the one and only HEINO, DJs, contests and games
  • Bavarian Food Hall serving up the best, most authentic Oktoberfest eats and treats (think mouth-watering Bratwurst, fresh pretzels, Bavarian tarts, beer nuts, and more!)

Early bird tickets starting at $24. Learn more and get your tickets today at www.torontooktoberfest.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - 955 Lakeshore Bvld West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - Starting at $24

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 30th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to Sat, Oct 1st, 2022 @ 11:30 PM

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Food & Drink

Event Tags

