Toronto Queer Film Festival 2021: 25th March – 25th April

~ Queer Emergencies

It would be an understatement to say that the past year has been a difficult one. From continued struggles to protect Indigenous land and sovereignty to a global pandemic, a housing crisis, and continued anti-black violence, we are all carrying more grief, sorrow and anger than we might normally.

Homebound and with resources dwindling, many of us continued to create art and engage in solidarity practices from within our communities. Toronto Queer Film Festival has always aimed at addressing pressing issues and needs of the art and cultural landscape. It takes pride and honors the importance of being a festival which is a true reflection of the times we all are in.

Holding true to this mantle the theme for this year’s festival is Queer Emergencies. Queer Emergencies aims to address queer, trans, and two-spirit experiences and challenges in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

From shorts and documentaries to experimental filmmaking and feature movie presentations, this year TQFF enabled artists, filmmakers, videographers and creatives alike to capture the magic of moving images.

Working from the confinement of their homes, with limited accessibility and using readily available filmmaking techniques which require adhering to pandemic-stricken restrictions, the programs presented at TQFF 2021 showcase the creative output of our communities.The programming categories this year are unique and aligned to the global crisis we all are in.

For its feature presentation, TQFF is honored to present a classic Canadian documentary directed by Dionne Brand and produced by the National Film Board: Long Time Comin’. As part of its Queer Emergencies programming, this feature is a much-needed important revisit for the ways that the film treats race and social justice. The continued prevalence of anti-Black violence and racism seen this past year is a grim reminder of how much work still must be done to dismantle systems of oppression. Long Time Comin’ is a love letter to queer black femininity, art-activism, and social justice, and not to be missed.

Films and stories from across the globe and categories are premiering this year addressing topics of varied socio-political concerns, of love that transcends beyond borders and more. Filmmakers such as Kennlin Barlow, Rémy Huberdeau, Erum Khan, Stef Aranas, Yan Qiu Foong to name a few; will be premiering their films this year!

The film festival this year will be hosted entirely online premiering from 25th- 28th March and subsequently will be available for online viewing for a period of 1 month until 25th April.

In addition to the festival, TQFF is hosting a Queer Emergencies symposium, a unique gathering of artists, critics, scholars, and performers from across Canada and around the globe to discuss the future of queer and transmedia arts activism. Featured speakers include Dean Spade, who will talk about the role of mutual aid in meeting immediate needs and building resistance movements that can tackle the root causes of the crises we are facing. With presentations and panel discussions from eminent panelists and speakers such as Dafne Valdés of “Las tesis” collective, Dr. Fabian Andres Cevallos Vivar. Dr. Ahmad Qais Munhazim and Wazina Zondon propose to recreate the elements of a Muslim funeral while the keynote from Neema Githere on Radical Love as technology, will explore how radical love emerges as a technology of survival and abundance.

From filmmaking workshops to paper presentations, to hybrid narratives, the symposium is flanked across intriguing topics of the now. The symposium will be hosted online on torontoqueerfilmfest.com and via interactive zoom sessions starting 23rd– 25th April.

With dozens of filmmakers, activists, artists, and scholars in attendance and a selection of the hottest new independent queer, trans and 2 spirit films being produced today, TQFF aims to do more than hold space for hardship. At the heart of its programming, there are stories of resistance, joy, and love. Because at the end of the day, we are still here, and we are still queer, and that is worth celebrating. Tune into TQFF 2021, you do not want to miss this!

About TQFF:

The Toronto Queer Film Festival is a collectively-run, artist-centered, not-for-profit festival that showcases contemporary, innovative, queer and trans film and video art. Our foremost goal as an organization is community building: creating space for queer and trans filmmakers and audiences to come together in the spirit of art and activism.

In addition to the annual festival, TQFF offers year-round programming, including screenings and workshop intensives.

TQFF is funded entirely by the Toronto Arts Council, the Ontario Arts Council, and the Canada Council for the Arts, as well as by the generous contributions of our community sponsors, members, and donors.

Accessibility

All TQFF events are “pay what you can”. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

All screenings and presentations will be closed-captioned and/or ASL-interpreted.

