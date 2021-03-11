Toronto Queer Film Festival 2021

Theme for this year’s festival is Queer Emergencies, addressing queer, trans, and two-spirit experiences and challenges in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Shorts and documentaries to experimental filmmaking and feature movie presentations, this year TQFF enabled artists, filmmakers, videographers, and creatives alike to capture the magic of moving images. Films and stories from across the globe and categories are premiering this year addressing topics of varied socio-political concerns, of love that transcends beyond borders and more. For its feature presentation, TQFF presents a classic Canadian documentary directed by Dionne Brand and produced by the NFB: Long Time Comin’, a love letter to queer black femininity, art-activism, and social justice. Filmmakers Kennlin Barlow, Rémy Huberdeau, Erum Khan, Stef Aranas, Yan Qiu Foong to name a few will be premiering their films this year. March 25-28. Available available for online viewing for a period of 1 month until 25th April. Pwyc. http://torontoqueerfilmfest.com

In addition to the festival, TQFF is hosting a Queer Emergencies symposium, a unique gathering of artists, critics, scholars, and performers from across Canada and around the globe to discuss the future of queer and transmedia arts activism. Featured speakers include Dean Spade, who will talk about the role of mutual aid in meeting immediate needs and building resistance movements that can tackle the root causes of the crises we are facing. With presentations and panel discussions from eminent panelists and speakers such as Dafne Valdés of “Las tesis” collective, Dr. Fabian Andres Cevallos Vivar. Dr. Ahmad Qais Munhazim and Wazina Zondon propose to recreate the elements of a Muslim funeral while the keynote from Neema Githere on Radical Love as technology, will explore how radical love emerges as a technology of survival and abundance.

From filmmaking workshops to paper presentations, to hybrid narratives, the symposium is flanked across intriguing topics of the now. The symposium will be hosted online on http://torontoqueerfilmfest.com and via interactive zoom sessions starting April 23 -25.

About TQFF:

The Toronto Queer Film Festival is a collectively-run, artist-centered, not-for-profit festival that showcases contemporary, innovative, queer and trans film and video art. Our foremost goal as an organization is community building: creating space for queer and trans filmmakers and audiences to come together in the spirit of art and activism.

In addition to the annual festival, TQFF offers year-round programming, including screenings and workshop intensives.

TQFF is funded entirely by the Toronto Arts Council, the Ontario Arts Council, and the Canada Council for the Arts, as well as by the generous contributions of our community sponsors, members, and donors.

Accessibility

All TQFF events are “pay what you can”. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

All screenings and presentations will be closed-captioned and/or ASL-interpreted.

All donations are helpful in empowering our communities and to help TQFF run the festival successfully, to make it accessible whilst paying artist fees above the minimum standard.

To donate visit: https://torontoqueerfilmfest.com/donate/