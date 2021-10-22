Halloween

Toronto Rewind: A Carnival of Storytelling

Oct 22, 2021

This November 10 and 12, come explore a large-scale exhibition featuring several interactive stories by local storytellers and journalists. Best of all, you can enjoy it all from the safety of your home.

In partnership with The West End Phoenix, The Local, and Living Hyphen magazine, our six storytellers will bring you to the heart of local stories from the city’s forgotten or misunderstood past.

A very Toronto event. You can explore our virtual map we’ve built in the app Gather, where we’ve adapted several neighbourhoods across the city. Partake in activities, mingle, and have a good time. We’re also sending a special edition storytelling package in the mail for you to enjoy.

Learn more: www.talkmedia.ca/toronto-rewind
Tickets start at $34.99 per person, which includes our home-delivered special edition storytelling package.

Additional Details

Event Price - 34.99

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Art
 
 

Event Tags

