NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Ribfest Drive-Thru

Toronto Ribfest Drive-Thru

Rotary Etobicoke

Toronto Ribfest Drive-Thru

by Rotary Etobicoke
195 195 people viewed this event.

With Toronto beginning to reopen, come out and experience a classic summer favourite at our newly designed Ribfest drive-thru. Enjoy mouthwatering ribs all from the comfort of your vehicle.

This mini-ribfest will include award winning ribbers Billy Bones BBQ, Uncle Sam’s BBQ Stand, Oklahoma Pistol Pete’s and Alabama’s Finest Camp 31 as well as Ontario Roasted Corn, DairyKing Ice Cream, Tiny Tom Donuts and Texas Tornado Potato. This event will be taking place in the parking area of Humber College’s south campus from 11 am.

Toronto Ribfest is the work of Rotary Etobicoke, our community sponsors and partners, and our volunteers, we’ve raised over $3 million since we started 20 years ago. We are 100% volunteer run, and we are proud of the fact that 100% of the proceeds raised will be directed to community group partners who’s clients are experiencing significant hardship as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Additional Details

 

Date And Time

2020-08-29 @ 11:00 AM to
2020-08-30 @ 08:00 PM
 

Location

3199 Lake Shore Blvd W Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K8, 3199 Lakeshore W
 

Venue

Humber College Lakeshore Campus
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Benefits

Share With Friends

Organizer

Rotary Etobicoke

Toronto Ribfest is about more than just the food, fun, and ambience. Through the hard work of Rotary Etobicoke, our community sponsors and partners, and our volunteers, we’ve raised over $3 million since we started 20 years ago. We are 100% volunteer run, and we are proud of the fact that 100% of the proceeds raised will be directed to community group partners who’s clients are experiencing significant hardship as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Comments are Closed.