Toronto Ribfest Drive-Thru

With Toronto beginning to reopen, come out and experience a classic summer favourite at our newly designed Ribfest drive-thru. Enjoy mouthwatering ribs all from the comfort of your vehicle.

This mini-ribfest will include award winning ribbers Billy Bones BBQ, Uncle Sam’s BBQ Stand, Oklahoma Pistol Pete’s and Alabama’s Finest Camp 31 as well as Ontario Roasted Corn, DairyKing Ice Cream, Tiny Tom Donuts and Texas Tornado Potato. This event will be taking place in the parking area of Humber College’s south campus from 11 am.

Toronto Ribfest is the work of Rotary Etobicoke, our community sponsors and partners, and our volunteers, we’ve raised over $3 million since we started 20 years ago. We are 100% volunteer run, and we are proud of the fact that 100% of the proceeds raised will be directed to community group partners who’s clients are experiencing significant hardship as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.