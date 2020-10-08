The Toronto Tamil International Film Festival welcomes filmmakers, actors and audiences to Toronto for the 3-day event that includes screening, special events, workshops and panel discussions.

The festival supports independent cinema across formats and aims to showcase the best talent & cinema from across the globe.

The purpose of Toronto Tamil film festival is to promote new movie makers, exchange of knowledge, information, ideas & culture between Tamil & other nations in context of their social and cultural ethos. TTIFF also promotes friendship and co-operation among people of the world through the medium of films & documentaries.

For more details on TTIFF, September 10-12, 2021 please visit http://www.ttff.ca