Sep 2, 2021

Toronto Urban Agriculture Week

Celebrate food grown in Toronto and the people who grow it! From September 11-19, 2021, Urban Agriculture Week festivities will include garden tours, workshops and harvest parties across the city. Find one in your neighbourhood at https://uaweekto.wordpress.com/city-wide-events-2021.

New for 2021! The Veggie Derby is a race to see how much fresh produce Toronto can grow to donate to food programs. If you’re growing food, you can join the race at https://uaweekto.wordpress.com/veggie-derby/.

Additional Details

Event Price - Most events are free.

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 11th, 2021 @ 10:00 AM
Sun, Sep 19th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Food & Drink

