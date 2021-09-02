Toronto Urban Agriculture Week

Celebrate food grown in Toronto and the people who grow it! From September 11-19, 2021, Urban Agriculture Week festivities will include garden tours, workshops and harvest parties across the city. Find one in your neighbourhood at https://uaweekto.wordpress.com/city-wide-events-2021.

New for 2021! The Veggie Derby is a race to see how much fresh produce Toronto can grow to donate to food programs. If you’re growing food, you can join the race at https://uaweekto.wordpress.com/veggie-derby/.