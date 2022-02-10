Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 10, 2022

Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday 2022 Launch

9 9 people viewed this event.

On February 26  The Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday Launch kicks off two weeks of Seedy Saturday Learning and Fun!  Isaac Crosby presents the keynote   EARTH HELPING: Stories of Afro-Indigenous survival and teachings on urban gardening. Following is a Panel and Q&A : “Grow Where You Are Planted” Hear tips on getting started from an expert panel. 

Find out about more exciting webinars, Q&A sessions and local seed exchanges during Seedy Saturday week! seedysaturday.ca/Toronto 

Sat, Feb 26th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to 02:00 PM

Online Event

Festival or Fair

Community Events
 
