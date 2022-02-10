Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday 2022 Launch

On February 26 The Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday Launch kicks off two weeks of Seedy Saturday Learning and Fun! Isaac Crosby presents the keynote EARTH HELPING: Stories of Afro-Indigenous survival and teachings on urban gardening. Following is a Panel and Q&A : “Grow Where You Are Planted” Hear tips on getting started from an expert panel.

Find out about more exciting webinars, Q&A sessions and local seed exchanges during Seedy Saturday week! seedysaturday.ca/Toronto