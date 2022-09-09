Toronto’s 6th Annual Bi+ Arts Festival (Sept 23-25)

Toronto’s Bi+ Arts Festival returns September 23-25th, 2022 for their 6th annual celebration of diverse bisexual and pansexual creativity and voices, hosting an exciting lineup of in-person and virtual events all weekend long. Come out and enjoy an unforgettable weekend of performers, speakers, and artists who all, in their own way, experience attraction to more than one gender! All are welcome to attend!

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

Friday, September 23, 202 2 – Celebrate the launch of our annual zine – FLIRT 2 – produced with our wonderful friends at QT Literary Magazine from 8:00 PM to 10:00 pm at Glad Day Bookshop. Hosted by Tkaronto-based sex educator, Mina Do.

2 – Celebrate the launch of our annual zine – FLIRT 2 – produced with our wonderful friends at QT Literary Magazine from 8:00 PM to 10:00 pm at Glad Day Bookshop. Hosted by Tkaronto-based sex educator, Mina Do. Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Grab a friend and celebrate bisexual, pansexual and queer creativity and empowerment at our outdoor stage at Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church St, Toronto. Come at noon for insta-worthy art activities, socialising and our annual Pride picnic in partnership with the Toronto Bi+ Network.

The picnic will include popcorn supplied by Pride Toronto. The performances are provided in generous partnership with the 519 Community Centre. The 519 is a city agency and a registered charity committed to the well-being of the LGBTQ2S+ communities.

Stay for the performances, running from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM hosted by the glamorous burlesque bombshell, Bianca Boom Boom. Featuring Anto Chan, Anuja Varghese, Angelic, Alliston Davis, Kristine Maitland, Jade NC and Oedipus the Motherforker.

Register for both events by emailing biartsfestival@gmail.com

From 2 PM to 3 PM: Bring a Bi+ Object (Show and Tell) – we are bringing back our most popular zoom room from the 2020 Festival. Show us an item (book! badge! dress! photograph! poster! or something else) and feel free to share the story of that item and how it relates to your, or your city’s, bi+ history.

From 3 pm to 4:30 pm: We present our long-running Crafternoon with Toronto Bi+ Network and Ottawa’s Crafty by Nature. All welcome!

The Bi+ Arts Festival is an all-volunteer group of visual and performing artists, authors and community activists. We produce an annual arts festival every September and offer community programming throughout the year that celebrates bisexual visibility, culture and history.

Learn more at biartsfestival.com, and email us at biartsfestival@gmail.com with questions or to arrange interviews.