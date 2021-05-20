TOUCH: A screening of Short Dance Films part of the Contact Dance International Film Festival

BOX OFFICE:

The SKY screening is part of the 5th season of the Contact Dance International Film Festival, celebrating films featuring momentum-based dance by creators and dancers in the fields of Contact Improvisation and related dance forms that are momentum, touch, and relationally based. The Festival provides a unique opportunity for both film and dance lovers to experience through film the joy, chaos, and intimacy of human connection through physical movement and touch. This year the festival is online due to the COVID lockdown in Toronto.

FILMS IN THE SKY PROGRAM

Seeding – Nisrin Aziz – Director (India),

Blue Monday – Andrew Margetson Director (Spain),

Colors – Directors Emiko Tamura, Saki Tagami and Atsushi Kakefuda (Japan),

Contact Impromptu – Director Blas Payri (Spain),

Downriver – Andrea Boll (Switzerland),

Pliancy – Infinite Flow Dance with Dancers Marisa Hamamoto Piotr Iwanicki with choreography by Phillip Chbeeb (US),

BOOKANIMA – Director SHON KIM (Republic of Korea),

Nom finito/ Implied lines – Concept: Francesca Pedullà and Sabrina Marzagalli with direction by David Valolao (Italy),

Infinite – Director Liam Cheng (Taiwan),

Contact improvisation: Tango Playground – Filmmakers Rosina Porto and Joaquín Cruz and Diegotzin (Uruguay),

Hic et Nunc “Here and Now” – Director Emma Cianchi (Italy),

HOW THE SCREENING WORKS

Screening opens at 10:00 am (EDT) on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Once this start time occurs you will have 15 hours to open your screening. We have done this so the screening is accessible for those in different time zones.

Once you start watching, you have 7 days to finish watching it. We have done this to increase access for those that might not be able to watch a program all the way through in one sitting due to caregiver needs, work, or a need to have less screen time, etc.

All screenings are a one-time view.