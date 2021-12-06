Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 5, 2021

Tranzac Holiday Gift Fair

Tranzac Holiday Gift Fair is back this year for two weekends December 11, 12, 18 and 19 (Saturdays and Sundays, 12 pm – 6 pm). Featuring dozens of local vendors selling one of a kind handmade gifts. Proof of vaccination required for entry; please wear a mask. This is a limited capacity event. Admission is free.

Our vendors: https://www.tranzac.org/saturdays-and-sundays-december-11-12-18-19-tranzac-holiday-gift-fair

Additional Details

Location Address - 292 Brunswick, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - FREE

Location ID - 562418

Date And Time

Sat, Dec 11th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM
to Sun, Dec 19th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM

Location

Tranzac

Event Types

Market or Showcase

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

