Tranzac Holiday Gift Fair is back this year for two weekends December 11, 12, 18 and 19 (Saturdays and Sundays, 12 pm – 6 pm). Featuring dozens of local vendors selling one of a kind handmade gifts. Proof of vaccination required for entry; please wear a mask. This is a limited capacity event. Admission is free.

Our vendors: https://www.tranzac.org/saturdays-and-sundays-december-11-12-18-19-tranzac-holiday-gift-fair