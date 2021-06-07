Tulipani: Love, Honour and A Bicycle

Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film made in Italy, Canada and the Netherlands. July 12 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Tulipani tells the story of Anna who arrives in Italy to bring home the ashes of her mother. While staying there, she finds the truth about her family and the story of how her parents, 25 years before, fought the mafia on a field of tulips.

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966