A free summer screening series by the Regent Park Film Festival! There will be a free outdoor movie to enjoy every Wednesday at sundown from July 13-27 in Regent Park (the Big Park).

In 2022 we mark our ninth year of Under the Stars and our 20th anniversary, all while we return to in-person programming. In honour of this milestone year, we’re presenting 3 free films, following Taste of Regent Park. We’re also excited to announce our big Block Party in the park, taking place on Wednesday July 27th, with family friendly activities and performances led by Regent Park community organizations, prior to the film. More info at rpff.ca