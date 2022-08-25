Waterfront Toronto Science Fair

Waterfront Toronto is hosting a Science Fair at The Bentway! Explore interactive experiments and participate in hands-on activities appropriate for children of all ages.

Learn about the science and engineering behind the Port Lands Flood Protection project. Explore the 100-year-old plants found as we excavate the new Don River, learn about new animal habitats, the science of soil and water management, road and bridge engineering, and more. This event is free and drop in!

Getting there:

The Bentway is located under the Gardiner Expressway on the lands of Fort York National Historic Site.

Get there via TTC:

– 511 Bathurst (at Fort York Blvd)*

– 509 Harbourfront (at Fleet St.)

Bike to The Bentway!

Use Bike Share Toronto’s System Map or download the PBSC app to locate stations and plan your route with real-time bike and station availability.

Closest stations to The Bentway: Fort York Blvd/Garrison Rd, Strachan Ave/Princes’ Blvd, Fort York Blvd/Bathurst St.

Paid Parking Available:

– 800 Fleet St.

– Fort York Visitor Centre parking lot