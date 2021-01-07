Wavelength Winter Festival Fourth Saturday Finale with Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Witch Prophet, Shabason, Krvogich & Harris

Wavelength Presents…in partnership with Harbourfront Centre, as part of Kuumba. Wavelength Winter Festival Fourth Saturday Finale livestream with Beverly Glenn-Copeland (Canadian composer and songwriter) at 9 pm, Witch Prophet (Ethiopian/Eritrean trip-hop phenom) at 8 pm, Shabason, Krgovich & Harris (New Age art-pop trio) at 7 pm. All ages. Free. https://bit.ly/WL-YOUTUBE

https://www.wavelengthmusic.ca/wavelength-winter-festival-2021-bgc-witch-prophet-shabason/