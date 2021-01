Wavelength Winter Festival Second Saturday with Hannah Georgas & Clerel

Wavelength Presents… Wavelength Winter Festival Second Saturday – Valentine’s + Family Day Long Weekend Edition. Livestream performances with Hannah Georgas GEORGAS (indie-pop artist) at 9 pm, and Clerel

CLEREL (Cameroon-Canadian folk-pop singer/songwriter) at 8 pm. All ages. Free. http://bit.ly/WL-Youtube

https://www.wavelengthmusic.ca/wavelength-winter-festival-2021-hannah-georgas-clerel/

s