Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Weston: Then & Now

Feb 28, 2022

Weston: Then & Now

6 6 people viewed this event.

Weston’s very own Central United Church is turning 200 – and you’re all invited!

Join us from March 25th – 27th, 2022 for a free, three-day event all about Weston: Then & Now!

We will open the doors to Central United Church for guests to roam from room to room and explore Weston & Central United’s history and current happenings, while Artists present instillations throughout the building around the theme.

We promise a weekend filled with music, visual art, storytelling, live performance, history and a reflection on Weston that will be unforgettable.
This is event is free and for all ages!

For further details, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram (Shakespeare in Action, click ‘Attending’ to this event, or feel free to contact us at foh@shakespeareinaction.org.

We cannot wait to have you!

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 King St, York, Ontario M9N 1K8

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Mar 25th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to Sun, Mar 27th, 2022

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine