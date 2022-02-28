Weston’s very own Central United Church is turning 200 – and you’re all invited!

Join us from March 25th – 27th, 2022 for a free, three-day event all about Weston: Then & Now!

We will open the doors to Central United Church for guests to roam from room to room and explore Weston & Central United’s history and current happenings, while Artists present instillations throughout the building around the theme.

We promise a weekend filled with music, visual art, storytelling, live performance, history and a reflection on Weston that will be unforgettable.

This is event is free and for all ages!

For further details, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram (Shakespeare in Action, click ‘Attending’ to this event, or feel free to contact us at foh@shakespeareinaction.org.

We cannot wait to have you!