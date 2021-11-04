Weston Winterfest

The goal of Winterfest is to activate our main street with community centered programming to reconnect again as the pandemic winds down. The event coordinators, staff and volunteers are dedicated to create the most safe environment possible, adhering to all Covid-19protocols.

Programming includes an indoor holiday market, a mini reverse parade at the Artscape courtyard with free hot chocolate, apple cider and Beavertails from 12-5pm.

Guests can also enjoy exploring nine illuminated ice sculptures and live musical performances. There will also be virtual programs through Instagram such as BIA Bingo, Scavenger Hunt, Trivia Night and a Talent Show!