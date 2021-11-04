New restaurants

Best Movies on Netflix

Weston Winterfest

The goal of Winterfest is to activate our main street with community centered programming to reconnect again as the pandemic.

Nov 4, 2021

Weston Winterfest

2 2 people viewed this event.

The goal of Winterfest is to activate our main street with community centered programming to reconnect again as the pandemic winds down. The event coordinators, staff and volunteers are dedicated to create the most safe environment possible, adhering to all Covid-19protocols.
Programming includes an indoor holiday market, a mini reverse parade at the Artscape courtyard with free hot chocolate, apple cider and Beavertails from 12-5pm.

Guests can also enjoy exploring nine illuminated ice sculptures and live musical performances. There will also be virtual programs through Instagram such as BIA Bingo, Scavenger Hunt, Trivia Night and a Talent Show!

Additional Details

Location Address - 34 John, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 560834

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine