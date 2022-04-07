Toronto’s Women from Space Festival returns for their fourth consecutive year offering up another wildly eclectic program. This year features performances from the legendary Sook-Yin Lee, throat singing innovators PIQSIQ, Toronto groove unit TUSH, musician/producer Lisa Conway (AKA L Con) and lauded improvising virtuosi like Marilyn Lerner, Nicole Rampersaud, and Lori Freedman. Alongside these top-tier performances, the event will also include unclassifiable sets merging music with movement, poetry, puppetry, and other artforms with performers such as Aisha Sasha John, Paramorph Collective, Susanna Hood, Peter Morin, Germaine Liu and many more.

April 28-May 1, 2022. The festival’s first three nights will be held at the Tranzac, with a grand finale at 918 Bathurst on May 1st. For more information and full event schedule visit : www.womenfromspace.com