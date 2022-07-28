Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 28, 2022

World In A Weekend

Between August 4-7, the town of Stratford will come alive with stilt-walking creatures, free outdoor barge concerts on the banks of the Avon river, and unforgettable performances by world-class puppet artists and musicians during the World in a Weekend Festival, presented by SpringWorks PuppetWorks! and Stratford Summer Music. 

The festival features many free and inexpensive activities for families, including hands-on play zones and a unique “pod pricing” model for the puppet shows, which allows up to five friends or family members to attend the show on a single $30 ticket.  Live music is also a core feature of the festival, with an eclectic program of free and ticketed events ranging from an all-ages ukelele party and a string quartet to toe-tapping funk, world music — plus a showcase of top-flight Canadian jazz artists. 

Additional Details

Location Address - Various venues near Veterans Drive, Stratford, ON

Event Price - $0-75

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sun, Aug 7th, 2022

Location

Stratford

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Stage
 
Event Tags

