The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents our Summer Festival’s WORLD MUSIC on the BEACH

This summer we are thrilled to see the return of WORLD MUSIC on the BEACH! Join us on Sunday July 24th for a full day of FREE live music, featuring World Music Artists from around the globe! Diverse food options, artisan vendors, and our community partners will be on site!

Bring Your Own Chair! Weekend & VIP Summer Pass Holders will have reserved VIP seating available.

For show information visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com