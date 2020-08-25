NOW MagazineAll EventsWorld of Jazz Festival

The 4th annual World of Jazz Festival is a hybrid event, hosting both live and virtual performances Sept 12th and 13th.

Audiences can enjoy jazz, blues, soul, funk and reggae music at free community performances throughout Brampton and at restaurants in the downtown core on Sat, Sept 12th, from 10 am – 8 pm.

Sun, Sept 13th boasts an amazing lineup of eight bands, streaming live from 1-9pm, produced and hosted on the World of Jazz Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on www.worldofjazz.ca. Livestream performances include but are not limited to saxophonist Kirk MacDonald and his quartet, fusion drummer Sarah Thawer, percussionist Johan Aguirre and his 10-piece Latin jazz orchestra Salsotika, and will conclude with the soulful and funky sounds of vocalist Jillian Mendez and her band, Natural Elements.

Downtown Brampton & Online LiveStream

 

2020-09-12 @ 10:00 AM
2020-09-13 @ 09:00 PM
 

Virtual Event
 

Festival or Fair
 

Music
 

2020-09-13

Downtown Brampton & Online LiveStream

