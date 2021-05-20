Contact Dance International Film Festival – Dovercourt House: A Home For Dance

This film by Sarah Jones tells the story of a unique building in Toronto and the professional and social dancers that called it home for over 20 years. June 10 at 7 pm. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/welcome

Trailer: https://youtu.be/WNKhmF9e8n4

Director Biography: Sarah Jones Sarah is a Contact Improvisation (CI) dancer, teacher, and performer, photographer, and filmmaker. Six years ago she began her journey exploring CI and has since then taught classes at the Sunday and Wednesday Contact Jams in Toronto. She particularly enjoys introducing CI to dancers for the first time. She has performed in live community dance productions with Create Move Connect and for Contact Improvisation and Ecstatic Dance films. As a professional photographer, she takes pictures of nature, entrepreneurs, and local dancers including photos at the Ontario Regional Contact Jam. Her first short film ‘Contested Landscapes’ – a commentary on urban development within the protected land of the Oak Ridges Moraine – won the Audience Choice Award at the Contact Dance International Film Festival (CDIFF) in 2017. Her second film ‘bacK’ premiered at the 2019 CDIFF and is a personal story of power imbalance and its effects on and off of the dance floor. Her most recent films continue to explore social justice issues including ‘Parcon Resilience’ – a somatic experience that is POC centered featuring its creator Andrew Suseno – and ‘Climate Strike Contact’ that illustrates a variety of ways to protest climate injustice including the embodied practice of CI. She is a Safety Committee member and the current organizer for the Sunday Contact Jam in Toronto.